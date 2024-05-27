Scotiabank Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG
Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.