Scotiabank Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.69.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TXG opened at C$20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$22.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.29.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

