scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,786 shares during the quarter. scPharmaceuticals accounts for about 7.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of scPharmaceuticals worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 1,901,770 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,679 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,377. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

