Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Shares of META stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.07 and a 200 day moving average of $426.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

