Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 120,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,760,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,097. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.