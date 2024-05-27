Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.24. 661,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,472. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

