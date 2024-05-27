Sculati Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 749,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

