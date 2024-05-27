Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $738.51. 1,357,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $517.80 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

