Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 521.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,495 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,132. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

