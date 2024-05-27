Sculati Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,990,220. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 1,295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,289. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

