Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $640,219,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.98. 2,713,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,064. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

