Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Sold by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,918 shares during the quarter. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $647,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $425,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 122,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

