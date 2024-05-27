Serve Robotics Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics’ (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Serve Robotics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

SERV opened at $2.53 on Monday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

