SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $959.48 million and approximately $83.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,031.04 or 0.99993820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00113815 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,425,719.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.94314381 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $61,053,039.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

