Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.