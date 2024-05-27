Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

SKYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

