Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
SKYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.