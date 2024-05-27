Smooth Love Potion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.15 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $164.65 million and $12.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,396,528,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,396,523,215 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

