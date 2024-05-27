Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.64.

SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

