Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.