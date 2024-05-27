Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIF opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Soitec has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

