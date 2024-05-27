Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Soitec Stock Performance
SLOIF opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Soitec has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $180.20.
About Soitec
