Somerset Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

