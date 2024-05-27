Somerset Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,516. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

