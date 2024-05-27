Somerset Group LLC Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 5.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.72. 2,141,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,275. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

