SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,501. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.