SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Holdings Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $117.39 and a 1-year high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

