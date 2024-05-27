SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and $4,000.29 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About SpritzMoon Crypto Token
SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00000102 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,960.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
Receive News & Updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.