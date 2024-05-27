Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 15,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $193,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $71.67. 4,025,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

