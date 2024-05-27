Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,815,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 635,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

