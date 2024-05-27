Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,637 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.6% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,253,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,275,000 after buying an additional 405,581 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.