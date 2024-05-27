Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 507,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 80,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.33. 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,773. The company has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

