Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 154,652 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $48,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 7,373,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

