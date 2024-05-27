Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 65,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.52% of CommScope worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CommScope by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CommScope by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 628,989 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

CommScope Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,490. The company has a market cap of $246.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.02. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

