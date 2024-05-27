Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.46. 938,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $259.00 and a one year high of $357.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.