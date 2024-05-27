Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 332,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %
SBUX traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $78.87. 10,746,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,153. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.