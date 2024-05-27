Status Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $142.33 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,649.09 or 0.99993740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011639 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00112164 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,542,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,542,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03707159 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $7,626,495.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

