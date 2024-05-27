StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,732,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

