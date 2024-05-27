Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,930,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

