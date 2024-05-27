StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 387,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

