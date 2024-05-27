StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

