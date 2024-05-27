StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

