StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
KTCC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
