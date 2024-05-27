StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.03.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

