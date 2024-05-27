StockNews.com Upgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of IESC opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.31. IES has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $184.38.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
