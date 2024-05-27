Susquehanna Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $135.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.93.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. Baidu has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.