Susquehanna Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $757.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $775.00 to $757.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 8.3 %

INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.