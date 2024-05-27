S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed accounts for 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

