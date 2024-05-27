S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
