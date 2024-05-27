Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Synaptics accounts for about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,230. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

