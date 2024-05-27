Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $660.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $587.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.57. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $409.83 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

