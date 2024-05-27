Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.

SYY stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 706.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

