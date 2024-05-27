Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.60 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

