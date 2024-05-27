Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

